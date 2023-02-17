Clonezilla Live 3.0.3 Disk Cloning Tool Adds Support for Multiple LUKS Devices, Linux 6.1 LTS

Clonezilla Live developer Steven Shiau announced today the release of Clonezilla Live 3.0.3 as the third maintenance update in the latest Clonezilla Live 3.0 series of this open-source, free, and powerful partition and disk cloning/imaging live ISO distribution based on the Debian Sid repositories.

Clonezilla 3.0.3 comes more than three months after Clonezilla 3.0.2 and bumps the Linux kernel from the now deprecated Linux 6.0 to the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS. The live ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.1.11 by default.

Starting with this release, Clonezilla Live now supports mkinitcpio in the initramfs updating mechanism when restoring Arch Linux systems and derivatives. Also, the new release improves the LUKS mechanism to support multiple LUKS devices and no longer clone encrypted swap data.

A new program has been added in Clonezilla 3.0.3, called ocs-live-ver, which can be used to show the Clonezilla Live version currently running. Various other programs were updated to their latest versions, such as Memtest86+ 6.00 and Partclone 0.3.23.

Among other changes, Clonezilla Live now shows the swap partition in the saveparts dialog menu and adds a better mechanism to handle both ways of saving the swap partition, which is by keeping UUID/label or dumping by dd, adds a --powersave off option in setterm to prevent screen blanking in the console, adds the -j2 option in the restoreparts menu, and replaces the ocs-bttrack program with opentracker .

Several bugs were addressed as well in Clonezilla 3.0.3 to improve converting of a disk image to the BT format and to patch the live-config package to support the “usercrypted” parameter. You can download the new release below for all your partition and disk cloning/imaging needs.

Clonezilla Live supports a wide range of filesystems, including EXT2, EXT3, EXT4, ReiserFS, XFS, JFS, FAT, NTFS, HFS+, UFS, minix, and VMFS. It also supports LVM2, multicast, as well as 32-bit (x86) and 64-bit (x86_64) architectures for cloning GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

