Collabora Shows More Love for Rockchip in Linux 5.10, Adds Bifrost GPU Support in Panfrost

Collabora just informed 9to5Linux today about their awesome contributions to Linux 5.10, one of the biggest kernel releases so far and a long-term supported one.

As usual after a new Linux kernel series hits the streets, Collabora highlights their contributions, and this time is no different. Even with all the obstacles thrown at us by the current situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Collabora’s Linux kernel developers still worked hard on adding new features and improving existing ones.

In Linux kernel 5.10 LTS, Collabora continues to show their love for the Rockchip media drivers by improving support for the RK3399 ISP driver, which is now ready for prime time and will be included by default in the upcoming Linux 5.11 kernel series, due for release in mid-February 2021.

They also added support for Mali Bifrost GPUs to the Panfrost free and open-source driver for Mali GPUs, improved support for the V4L2 (Video4Linux) H.264 uAPI by cleaning and stabilizing it to make it ready for mainstream.

“The H.264 stateless codec is probably the most commonly used video codec and the API is now considered stable, which is a great step forward,” said Ricardo Cañuelo Navarro. “The pull request for destaging the uAPI was sent on November and it will by finally destaged in the next kernel release (v5.11).”

Collabora’s contributions to Linux kernel 5.10 LTS also include a fix for the Cedrus open-source driver for the video engine hardware encoder/decoder in Allwinner Sunxi SoC family, which is known to be used in the PinePhone Linux phone, to no longer crash with GStreamer.

Moreover, they managed to optimize and improve error handling for Direct I/O, improved the PS8640 DSI to eDP bridge driver, converted the Mediatek DRM drivers to the drm_bridge API, added support for capital letters in SysRq commands, and improved logging by cleaning up the kernel error messages.

Collabora also improved the Chromebook EC bindings, worked on documentation additions and new features for the gpio-based battery chargers bindings, updated the OMAPs and Exynos device trees, and documented the initial design plan for DRM device hot-unplugging in userspace, paving the way to clear guidelines for future implementations.

In numbers, Collabora’s Linux kernel developers authored 117 patches, committed 98 patches, reviewed 42 patches, acked 40 patches, signed off 33 patches, added 33 patches on behalf of others, reported 7 patches, and tested 5 patches. Check out this blog for all of their contributions to Linux kernel 5.10 LTS.

Image credits: Collabora

Last updated 15 hours ago