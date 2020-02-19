Critical Sudo Vulnerability Now Patched in CentOS 7 and RHEL 7

Patches for the latest critical sudo security vulnerability have landed in the stable software repositories of CentOS Linux 7 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system series.

A critical vulnerability (CVE-2019-18634) was discovered earlier this month by Joe Vennix in the Sudo package, a program that lets users run programs in a UNIX system with the security privileges of another user. The flaw could allow an unprivileged user to obtain full root privileges.

Affected Sudo versions included all releases from v1.7.1 to v1.8.25p1. However, it was discovered that it doesn’t affect systems that did not had the pwfeedback option enabled in the /etc/sudoers file. For more details you can check out our previous report.

As of February 18th, the Red Hat Product Security team released patches for all supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 releases to address the security vulnerability in the Sudo package. Of course, these patches also landed in the stable repositories of the CentOS Linux 7 operating system, which is based on RHEL 7.

Red Hat Product Security has marked the security vulnerability as important, urging all users to update their systems as soon as possible to sudo-1.8.23-4.el7_7.2.x86_64.rpm. The same package is also available for CentOS Linux 7 users.

Affected Red Hat products include Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for IBM z Systems 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, big endian 7, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Scientific Computing 7.

Additionally, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux EUS Compute Node 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server – AUS 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power, little endian 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server – TUS 7.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (for IBM Power LE) – Update Services for SAP Solutions 7.7 products are also affected.