Darktable 3.6.1 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Improves Camera Support, Fixes Bugs

Darktable 3.6.1 has been released today as the first maintenance update to the Darktable 3.6 series of this powerful and unique open-source, cross-platform and free RAW image editor.

Released in early July, Darktable 3.6 arrived as a major release that introduced numerous new features and improvements, and now, Darktable 3.6.1 is here as the first point release to fix some nasty issues and also add support for new digital cameras.

First, Darktable 3.6.1 adds base support for the Leica C-Lux (3:2), Nikon D6 (12-bit compressed, 12-bit uncompressed, 14-bit compressed, and 14-bit uncompressed), Nikon Z fc (12-bit compressed and 14-bit compressed), Sony Alpha 7R III (ILCE-7RM3A), and Sony Alpha 7R IV (ILCE-7RM4A) cameras. Second, it introduces a noise profile for the Ricoh GR III camera.

As for the bug fixes, this release improves consistency between the CPU and GPU path in the color calibration module, addresses a minor UI issue in the duplicate module, improves the module expand function on quick access panel when enabling or disabling a module, and patches a crash that may occur in the color calibration module.

Also fixed is a possible issue found in the OpenCL Bradford non-linear code in the color calibration functionality, which could lead to the color being rendered wrong, a crash that occurs when renaming a drawn mask, an issue affecting the rendering of the color picker tooltip, as well as the filename variable used when importing new pictures and some memory leaks.

Last but not least, Darktable 3.6.1 addresses a possible issue in the Exiv2 library that could occur when trying to write empty strings and fixes the by-scale button in the export module. For more details, you can check out the full changelog on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download source tarball. The Flatpak package should be updated shortly on Flathub.

