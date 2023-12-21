Darktable 4.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New

Darktable 4.6 has been released today as the latest version for this open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

Highlights of darktable 4.6 include the ability to automatically save editing history every 10 seconds in the darkroom view, a new “rgb primaries” processing module that can be used for delicate color corrections and creative color grading, as well as the ability to always show the full uncropped when working with the liquify and retouch modules.

It also adds a new “primaries” section to the “sigmoid” module that can be used to gracefully handle difficult lighting situations, such as LEDs, and tune the overall look of the image, and adds the ability to immediately show an image in high quality when panning or zooming in the darkroom view.

Base camera support for new digital cameras has been added as well in darktable 4.6, including Canon EOS Kiss F, Canon EOS Kiss X50, Canon EOS Kiss X90, Canon IXY 220F (dng, chdk), Canon PowerShot SX220 HS (chdk), Fujifilm FinePix SL1000, Fujifilm X-S20 (compressed), ImBack ImB35mm (chdk), Leica M10-D (dng), Leica M10-P (dng), Leica M10-R (dng), Leica M11-P (dng), Leica Q2 Monochrom (dng), Leica SL2 (dng), and Leica SL2-S (dng).

Moreover, darktable now also supports the Nikon Coolpix A1000 (12bit-uncompressed), Nikon Z f (14bit-compressed), OM System TG-7, Panasonic DC-TZ200D (3:2), Panasonic DC-TZ202D (3:2), Panasonic DC-TZ220 (3:2), Panasonic DC-TZ220D (3:2), Panasonic DC-ZS200D (3:2), Panasonic DC-ZS220 (3:2), Panasonic DC-ZS220D (3:2), Panasonic DMC-G10 (3:2, 16:9, 1:1), Panasonic DMC-GM1S (4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1), Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome, Pentax KF, Samsung EK-GN120, Samsung G920F (dng), Samsung G935F (dng), Samsung GX10 (dng), Samsung GX20 (dng), Sigma fp (dng), Sigma fp L (dng), Sigma sd Quattro (dng), Sigma sd Quattro H (dng), Sinar eVolution 75, Sony ILCE-6700, Sony ILCE-7CM2, Sony ILCE-7CR, Sony ILME-FX3, and Sony ZV-E1 cameras.

It also adds new white balance presets for the Leica M (Typ 240), Olympus E-P7, Olympus TG-6, and Sony ILCE-7CM2 cameras, as well as new noise profiles for the Canon IXY 220F, Nikon Z f, Olympus E-P7, Pentax *ist DS, and Sony ILCE-6700 cameras.

Darktable 4.6 is now available for download from the official website. Check out the release notes for more details about the changes included in this update. Of course, you can also install darktable as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

