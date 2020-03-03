Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” Is Now Officially Available in the AWS Marketplace

The Debian Project announced today on Twitter that the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series is now officially available in the AWS Marketplace.

Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” was released in July 2019 and AMI (Amazon Machine Image) images have been published for those who wanted to use the universal operating system on the AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud computing service since September of last year.

While the Debian Project was publishing AMIs, the operating system wasn’t officially listed in the AWS Marketplace and that not only reduced its visibility, but it also created a lot of confusion for many users who wanted to use Debian Buster in the Amazon cloud.

But the wait is finally over! As of March 2nd, 2020, the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system is now officially available in the AWS Marketplace. You can access it here and you’re encouraged not only to use it directly from there but also to leave ratings or reviews.

In a recent blog post, Debian developer Noah Meyerhans explains the intricacies behind the unavailability of Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” in the AWS Marketplace for those curious to know what was blocking the Marketplace publication of the official Buster AMIs.

The Debian cloud team who creates and publishes the AMI images in the AWS Marketplace also welcomes any contributions if you feel the need to do so.

Meanwhile, if you’re not into cloud computing, you can grab the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10.3 “Buster” live and installable ISO images for your desktop or server computer right now from the official website.

