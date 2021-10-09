Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye” Released with 24 Security Updates and 75 Bug Fixes

The Debian Project released today Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 as the first point release to the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 is here about two months after the release of Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” as an up to date installation and live medium that includues all the latest security updates and bug fixes pushed through the stable software repositories during this time.

Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 comes with a total of 99 updated packages, split into 75 miscellaneous bug fixes and 24 security updates. This makes it easier to deploy the latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system on new machines as you don’t have to download hundreds of updates after the installation.

The security and bugfix updates included in this release are already present in the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”nux 10 “Buster” repositories, which means that existing users don’t need to download the new ISO images to keep their installations up to date, but only to run the sudo apt update && sudo apt dist-upgrade command.

“There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror,” reads the release announcement.

The Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 live and installable ISO images be available for download shortly from the official website. I will update this article as soon as they become available so make sure you check it again in a few hours.

Also today, the Debian Project released Debian GNU/Linux 10.11 as the latest version to the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series. This update includes 55 miscellaneous bug fixes and 50 security updates, and the live and installable ISO images will soon be available for download in the old-stable archives.

The installation images for Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 can now be downloaded from here for 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) architectures.

On the other hand, those who want to try Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 without installing it can now download the live images from here for 64-bit and 32-bit systems. The live ISOs ship with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments pre-installed.

Image credits: Debian Project (edited by Marius Nestor)

