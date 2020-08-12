Debian GNU/Linux 11 (Bullseye) Artwork Contest Is Now Open for Entries

The Debian Project officially open the artwork contest for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 (Bullseye) operating system series, calling all talented artists and designers to create a beautiful desktop look and feel.

This is the moment for aspiring artists and designers who want to display their work in front of millions of Debian users to submit their best artwork for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 (Bullseye) operating system series, due for release in mid-2021.

Submissions are opened until November 1st, 2020, but your artwork needs to meet the following specifications. For example, you will have to create a wiki page for your artwork proposal at DebianArt/Themes, write down a few words about your idea, use an image format that can be later modified using free and open source software, and add a license that lets the Debian Project distribute your artwork within Debian GNU/Linux.

Of course, you don’t have to create the entire artwork for Debian GNU/Linux 11 (Bullseye) yourself, but if you can, please do. If not, you can only submit a wallpaper or other images that will be used in various parts of the operating system, such as the boot screen, Debian Installer, login screen, CD/DVD labels, Debian Project’s website, and even stickers for laptops.

“As with everything else in Debian, collecting artwork is a collaborative effort which Debian shares with its community. That means that you can be the one preparing the Bullseye Artwork,” reads the Debian Wiki page.

If you are convinced and you want to help the Debian Project with the artwork proposals for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 (Bullseye) release, you can find all the information you need on this Debian Wiki page. Winners will be announced in mid-November 2020.

Keep in mind that the artworks are usually picked based on how they look more Debian, how easily integrate with system components without patching core software, and how clean and well designed they are. Good luck!