Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 “Buster” Released with BootHole Patches, 62 Security Updates

The Debian Project announced today Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 as the fifth maintenance update and ISO release of the latest stable Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series.

Coming less than three months after the Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 update, Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 is here as an up-to-date installation media for the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series that includes all the important corrections and security updates released through the official repositories during this time.

Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 includes a total of 101 updated packages that contained miscellaneous bug fixes, as well as 62 security updates that address latest vulnerabilities. As expected, mitigations for the recent BootHole vulnerability discovered in the GRUB2 bootloader are also present in this update.

“There has been a lot of work to get this right,” said developer Andrew Cater. “”Secure Boot shims are signed with a different key to go to upstream this time around: in due course, when revocation of old, insecure code happens to plug the security hole, older media may be deny-listed.”

As usual, Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 live and installation images are not yet available for download as it takes a bit of time for the Debian Project to upload them all. I will update this article when they are available so you can download them and install the most recent Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” release on your personal computer.

Usually, the Debian Project says “there is no need to throw away old “buster” media,” but I think in this case it doesn’t apply because the new ISOs are fully patched and bulletproofed against the BootHole vulnerability.

If you are using Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” on your desktop, laptop or server computer, you don’t need to download the new ISO images. To keep your installations up-to-date at all time, make sure to run the sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator from time to time.

Image: Debian Project