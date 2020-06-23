Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Linux Laptop Is Now Available with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Canonical and Dell announced today that the powerful Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Linux laptop is now available certified and pre-loaded with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Promising an out-of-the-box Ubuntu experience to developers and engineers looking for a premium Linux laptop, the newest Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition now comes pre-loaded with the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system.

It appears to be the first system available on the market with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS that you can buy right now and it has been thoroughly tested by Dell and Canonical’s engineering teams to ensure optimal performance.

The companies assure developers that everything works flawlessly from first boot, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and fingerprint authentication, to enable the highest levels of productivity. On top of that, you get the unmatched security and user-friendliness of Ubuntu with 10 years of support.

“We’re delighted to see the first Dell systems ship with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS,” said Martin Wimpress, Director of Desktop Engineering at Canonical. “Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on the latest Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition offers the performance developers demand with the assurance of security and long term support that IT management needs.”

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition features 10th generation Intel Core 10nm mobile processors, up to 32GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, fingerprint reader, and a beautiful and large 16:10 display with Eyesafe technology to maintain vivid colors and reduce harmful blue light.

It’s a premium laptop that sports a compact and lightweight design, yet durable, that’s precision-crafted from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fibre or woven glass fibre, offering customers a larger touchpad and an edge-to-edge keyboard with larger keycaps.

On top of that, the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Linux laptop with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS promises up to 18 hours and 49 minutes of battery life. The laptop is available for purchase starting today from Dell’s online store starting at $1,099.99 USD.

You can buy it online in North America, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, UK, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, as well as offline in Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Turkey, and South Africa.