Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition Laptop Is Now Certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Canonical informs 9to5linux.com today about a new partnership with Dell to bring its latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series to the Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition laptop.

In celebration of 10 years of partnership, Dell and Canonical announced today that starting from August, developers will be able to purchase Dell’s flagship XPS 13 Plus laptop with the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system preinstalled.

But the great news I want to share with you today is that existing Dell XPS 13 Plus owners will be able to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS starting today. Dell and Canonical ensure users that they will enjoy the same hardware-optimized experience that will ship with the new Developer Edition next month.

“The XPS 13 is a long-standing flagship range for Ubuntu on laptops”, said Oliver Smith, Product Manager for Ubuntu Desktop, Canonical. “It’s fantastic to see the XPS 13 Plus and Ubuntu 22.04 deliver a first-class hardware and software experience for developers, 10 years on from the start of Project Sputnik”.

Image credits: Canonical

