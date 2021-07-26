DXVK 1.9.1 Improves Support for Far Cry 5, GTA IV, Risen 3, Roblox, and Other Games

DXVK, the open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 on Linux, has been updated to version 1.9.1 with more improvements for your favorite games.

The DXVK 1.9.1 release comes one and a half months after DXVK 1.9 to improve support for various games, including Roblox, which should perform much better on NVIDIA GPUs, Risen 3, which should no longer crash on NVIDIA GPUs, as well as GTA IV, which should no longer break when playing with an NVIDIA graphics card.

The Roblox performance improvements were achieved by rewroting the way staging textures are handled in D3D11, which also reduces memory usage and the number of image copies needed to move data between the GPU and CPU.

This release also improves support for the Far Cry 1 video game on NVIDIA GPUs by enabling higher-quality water rendering, as well as for the the Far Cry 5 video game and other games that use the Dunia Engine, a software fork of the CryEngine, which should perform much better now.

Moreover, DXVK 1.9.1 adds a workaround for the World of Final Fantasy video game to avoid some bugs, and a workaround for the Earth Defense Force 5 video game to address some issues caused by the game’s frequent vertical synchronization turning on and off between frames.

Other changes include reimplements locking primitives based on Windows SRW locks, which looks to be more efficient compared to the winpthreads implementation in mingw builds, fixes various performance and stability issues introduced with the D3D9 locking rewrite the previous release.

If you’re using DXVK on your GNU/Linux distribution to play Windows games, you should update to DXVK 1.9.1 as soon as it lands in the software repositories. Those who want to compile DXVK can download the source tarball right now from the project’s GitHub page, where you can also study the full release notes.

Last updated 18 hours ago