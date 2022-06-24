EndeavourOS Artemis Launches with ARM Installer, Linux 5.18, and Latest Calamares

Bryan Poerwo announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS Artemis (22.6) ISO snapshot for this user-friendly Arch Linux-based GNU/Linux distribution.

EndeavourOS Artemis is here about two and a half months after EndeavourOS Apollo to bring you an up-to-date installation medium that contains all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies, starting with the Linux 5.18 kernel series and Mesa 22.1 graphics stack, and continuing with the latest Calamares (3.2.60) graphical installer.

EndeavourOS Artemis also comes with WirePlumber as the default session and policy manager for PipeWire, Budgie Control Center to offer you a smoother and native Budgie desktop experience, a much-improved offline Xfce installer, and support for downgrading packages via a new command-line tool called eos-downgrade .

Now, this is what I call a distro release with the latest and greatest technologies, and it’s based on Arch Linux! And, to top that, the new EndeavourOS also introduces a new ARM installer to make it a bit easier to install the Arch Linux-based distribution on ARM devices.

The integrated ARM installer is implemented in the Welcome dialog that pops up when you enter the live session. It provides the first stage of a two-step installation of EndeavourOS ARM, and I am going to talk about it in a separate article as I will try to test the new ARM installer on my Raspberry Pi 4 SBC.

“The new installer is still in beta, but we have had successful reports of entirely working installations amongst our ARM community,” said EndeavourOS developer Bryan Poerwo. “Since it is still in beta, the installer only supports Odroid N2/N2+ and the Raspberry PI at this moment. Support for other devices like the Pinebook family and more is in the pipeline.”

With that in mind, you can go ahead and click the direct download link below if you want to give EndeavourOS Artemis a try on your personal computer or ARM device. Existing EndeavourOS users need only to update their installations by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator.

