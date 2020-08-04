August 4, 2020
News / Distro

ExTiX 20.8 Is the First Distro to Let You Try Linux Kernel 5.8, Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
ExTiX 20.8


Arne Exton released today a new version of his Ubuntu-based ExTiX Linux distribution, ExTiX 20.8, which he doubts as “The Ultimate Linux System.”

ExTiX is where you can try the latest GNU/Linux technologies before they’re available in your favorite OS. The new release, ExTiX 20.8, is based on the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS point release to the Focal Fossa series and uses the recently released Linux 5.8 kernel series.

So if you want to test your hardware against Linux kernel 5.8 before installing it on your production machine, you can just download the ExTiX 20.8 live ISO and take it for a spin to see what works and what doesn’t.

However, please keep in mind that this new ExTiX release includes a pre-release version of the Linux 5.8 kernel, Release Candidate 7, not the final version, so make sure you’re not using it as your daily driver or a production machine.

Software-wise, not much has changed. ExTiX 20.8 comes with the latest Nvidia 400.100 proprietary graphics driver pre-installed, LXQt 0.14.1 as default desktop environment, and only a few apps like the Firefox web browser, GIMP image editor, and GNU Emacs text editor.

Also included is the Refracta Snapshot utility, which is actually present in almost all distros created by Arne Exton, allowing you to easily create your own Ubuntu-based live and installable ISO.

With that in mind, the entire system feels very lightweight and this also means you can run it directly from RAM, ejecting the bootable media. For that, you’ll need to enable the “Load to RAM” option at the boot prompt in the Advanced Options menu.

You can download ExTiX 20.8 right now using the link below. Please note that ExTiX only runs on 64-bit UEFI computers and can be installed using the Refracta Installer.

ExTiX 20.8
Download ExTiX 20.8
Last updated

You might also like

Firefox 76

Firefox 76 Now Available for Download with New Security Feature, PiP Improvements

Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS

Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS Released with Linux Kernel 5.3, Download Now

Manjaro Linux 19.0

Manjaro Linux 19.0 “Kyria” Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The Ultimate Linux System

ExTiX “The Ultimate Linux System” Gets a Mini Version Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Linux 5.6

exGENT Raspberry Pi 4

Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux Now Available for Raspberry Pi 4

Fedora Linux Lenovo

Fedora Linux Will Soon Be Available on Select Lenovo Laptops

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.