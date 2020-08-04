ExTiX 20.8 Is the First Distro to Let You Try Linux Kernel 5.8, Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS

Arne Exton released today a new version of his Ubuntu-based ExTiX Linux distribution, ExTiX 20.8, which he doubts as “The Ultimate Linux System.”

ExTiX is where you can try the latest GNU/Linux technologies before they’re available in your favorite OS. The new release, ExTiX 20.8, is based on the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS point release to the Focal Fossa series and uses the recently released Linux 5.8 kernel series.

So if you want to test your hardware against Linux kernel 5.8 before installing it on your production machine, you can just download the ExTiX 20.8 live ISO and take it for a spin to see what works and what doesn’t.

However, please keep in mind that this new ExTiX release includes a pre-release version of the Linux 5.8 kernel, Release Candidate 7, not the final version, so make sure you’re not using it as your daily driver or a production machine.

Software-wise, not much has changed. ExTiX 20.8 comes with the latest Nvidia 400.100 proprietary graphics driver pre-installed, LXQt 0.14.1 as default desktop environment, and only a few apps like the Firefox web browser, GIMP image editor, and GNU Emacs text editor.

Also included is the Refracta Snapshot utility, which is actually present in almost all distros created by Arne Exton, allowing you to easily create your own Ubuntu-based live and installable ISO.

With that in mind, the entire system feels very lightweight and this also means you can run it directly from RAM, ejecting the bootable media. For that, you’ll need to enable the “Load to RAM” option at the boot prompt in the Advanced Options menu.

You can download ExTiX 20.8 right now using the link below. Please note that ExTiX only runs on 64-bit UEFI computers and can be installed using the Refracta Installer.