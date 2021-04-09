FFmpeg 4.4 Released with Hardware Accelerated AV1 Decoding, VDPAU Accelerated HEVC and VP9 Decoding

The open-source and cross-platform FFmpeg multimedia framework has been updated today to version 4.4, a major release that adds numerous new features and improvements.

Dubbed “Rao,” FFmpeg 4.4 is here about ten months after FFmpeg 4.3 as a major release that introduces VDPAU accelerated HEVC 10bit and 12bit decoding, VDPAU accelerated VP9 10bit and 12bit decoding, DXVA2/D3D11VA hardware accelerated AV1 decoding, Intel QSV-accelerated AV1 decoding, NVDEC AV1 hardware accelerated decoding, as well as AV1 encoding support SVT-AV1 and AV1 monochrome encoding support via libaom 2.0.1 or higher.

New encoders are present in this release, including the ADPCM IMA Ubisoft APM encoder, Cineform HD encoder, ADPCM Argonaut Games encoder, RPZA video encoder, High Voltage Software ADPCM encoder, ADPCM IMA AMV encoder, SpeedHQ encoder, PFM encoder, OpenEXR image encoder, as well as TTML subtitle encoder and muxer.

Besides the new AV1 decoder, which is only used in hardware acceleration mode, and the AV1 VAAPI decoder, FFmpeg 4.4 also comes with the AVS3 video decoder via the libuavs3d library, PGX decoder, ADPCM IMA MOFLEX decoder, MobiClip FastAudio decoder, IPU decoder, MobiClip video decoder, PhotoCD decoder, Argonaut Games Video decoder, Cintel RAW decoder, Microsoft Paint (MSP) version 2 decoder, Simbiosis IMX decoder, and Digital Pictures SGA decoder.

New muxers and demuxers are also present in this release, such as the AV1 Low overhead bitstream format demuxer, MacCaption demuxer, Rayman 2 APM muxer, Argonaut Games ASF muxer, TTML subtitle muxer, MOFLEX demuxer, MODS demuxer, MCA demuxer, SVS demuxer, Argonaut Games BRP demuxer, DAT demuxer, aax demuxer, IPU demuxer, ACE demuxer, AVS3 demuxer, LEGO Racers ALP (.tun & .pcm) muxer, AMV muxer, Microsoft Paint (MSP) demuxer, binka demuxer, xbm_pipe demuxer, Simbiosis IMX demuxer, and Digital Pictures SGA demuxer.

Moreover, FFmpeg 4.4 comes with several new filers and parsers, including the chromanr video filter, IPU parser, afreqshift and aphaseshift filters, adenorm filter, speechnorm filter, asupercut filter, asubcut filter, asuperpass and asuperstop filter, shufflepixels filter, tmidequalizer filter, estdif filter, epx filter, Dolby E parser, shear filter, kirsch filter, colortemperature filter, colorcontrast filter, colorcorrect filter, XBM parser, colorize filter, CRI parser, aexciter audio filter, exposure video filter, monochrome video filter, setts bitstream filter, vif video filter, identity video filter, and msad video filter.

Other than that, FFmpeg 4.4 introduces an AudioToolbox output device, a RIST protocol via the librist library, the gophers protocol, and removes the libwavpack encoder. You can download FFmpeg 4.4 right now from the official website or install it from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

