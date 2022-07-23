FFmpeg 5.1 “Riemann” LTS Released with VDPAU AV1 Hardware Acceleration, New Filters

The FFmpeg Project released today FFmpeg 5.1 as the latest stable version of this powerful, cross-platform, and open-source multimedia framework that brings new features, new filters, and other changes.

Dubbed “Riemann”, FFmpeg 5.1 is here more than six months after FFmpeg 5.0 “Lorentz” and introduces VDPAU AV1 hardware acceleration, support for the PHM and QOI image formats, support for the IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) and IPNS (InterPlanetary Name System) protocols, a Vizrt Binary Image encoder and decoder, a Blu-ray PCM audio encoder, as well as DFPWM audio encoder and decoder and raw muxer and demuxer.

There’s also a plethora of new audio and video (A/V) filters in FFmpeg 5.1, including dialogue enhance audio filter, tiltshelf audio filter, virtualbass audio filter, feedback video filter, pixelize video filter, colormap video filter, colorchart video source filter, and multiply video filter.

On top of that, FFmpeg 5.1 introduces the SITI filter, PGS subtitle frame merge bitstream filter, blurdetect filter, remap_opencl filter, chromakey_cuda filter, and avsynctest source filter, a new -o option to the ffprobe command, and removes the obsolete XvMC hardware acceleration support.

Under the hood, the new FFmpeg release includes newer library versions like libavutil 57. 28.100, libavcodec 59. 37.100, libavformat 59. 27.100, libavdevice 59.7.100, libavfilter 8.44.100, libswscale 6.7.100, libswresample 4.7.100, and libpostproc 56.6.100.

But probably the most important change is the fact that FFmpeg 5.1 “Riemann” is the first official LTS (Long-Term Support) release, which will probably receive support for a couple of years. “While several past FFmpeg releases have enjoyed long-term support, this is the first release where such an intention is made clear at release,” said the FFmpeg project in the release notes.

FFmpeg 5.1 is available for download right now from the official website as a source tarball that you’ll have to compile on your system. However, if that’s not your cup of tea, you should wait for the new FFmpeg release to arrive in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution to update your installations.

Last updated 47 mins ago