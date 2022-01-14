FFmpeg 5.0 “Lorentz” Released with New Encoders, Decoders, Muxers, and More

FFmpeg, an open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework providing a collection of libraries and tools to process multimedia content, has been updated to version 5.0.

Coming about nine months after the release of FFmpeg 4.4 “Rao”, FFmpeg 5.0 “Lorentz” is here to introduce several new encoders and decoders, such as the ADPCM IMA Westwood encoder, ADPCM IMA Acorn Replay decoder, Apple Graphics (SMC) encoder, MSN Siren decoder, GEM Raster image decoder, speex decoder, bitpacked encoder, as well as VideoToolbox ProRes encoder.

New muxer and demuxers are present as well in this major release, including the AV1 Low overhead bitstream format muxer, Argonaut Games CVG demuxer, Argonaut Games CVG muxer, Westwood AUD muxer, and an experimental IMF demuxer.

Among other noteworthy changes, FFmpeg 5.0 adds support for the Concatf protocol, swscale slice threading support, an amr parser, VideoToolbox VP9 and ProRes hardware acceleration, loongarch support, and RTP packetizer for uncompressed video (RFC 4175).



FFmpeg 5.0 also introduces numerous new audio and video filters. Newly added audio filters include aspectralstats audio filter, adynamicsmooth audio filter, adynamicequalizer audio filter, anlmf audio filter, asdr audio filter, apsyclip audio filter, afwtdn audio filter, adecorrelate audio filter, and atilt audio filter.

Newly added video filters include varblur video filter, limitdiff video filter, xcorrelate video filter, huesaturation video filter, colorspectrum source video filter, scharr video filter, morpho video filter, grayworld video filter, hsvkey and hsvhold video filters, and yadif_videotoolbox filter.

Other new filters included in the FFmpeg 5.0 release are the libplacebo filter, (a)latency filters, audio and video segment filters, as well as vflip_vulkan, hflip_vulkan, and flip_vulkan filters.

You can download FFmpeg 5.0 right now from the official website if you’re a Linux OS maintainer or you just want to compile FFmpeg yourself. Otherwise, you should wait for this release to land in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution before updating.

