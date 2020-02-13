Firefox 73 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

The latest Mozilla Firefox 73 web browser has landed in the stable software repositories of all supported Ubuntu Linux releases and users can now update their installations.

Released earlier this week, on February 11th, the Firefox 73 open-source web browser introduces various enhancement to make your browsing experience more enjoyable. Among these improvements, we can mention the ability to add a custom default zoom level that applies to all web content.

Firefox comes with a 100% zoom level by default, but now it can be changed to whatever suits your needs thanks to a new “Default zoom” dropdown menu implemented in the Zoom section under “Language and Appearance” settings.

Firefox 73 default zoom levels

On top of that, Firefox 73 also introduces an alternative DNS over HTTPS provider, NextDNS, in addition to Cloudflare, which remains the default DNS over HTTPS resolver. To change the DNS over HTTPS provider from Cloudflare to NextDNS, you need to visit the Network Settings dialog in Preferences.

Firefox 73 DNS over HTTPS settings

Firefox 73 also updates the high-contrast mode to allow background images, improves the audio quality when playing audio at faster or slower speeds, and improves automatic detection of legacy text encodings on old web pages that don’t explicitly declare their text encodings.

If you’re using Ubuntu, you can update the Firefox web browser to Firefox 73, which can be installed on Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system releases from the main archives.

To update Firefox, simply open the Software Updater utility and install all available updates. Alternatively, you can update only the Firefox web browser from the command-line, using the commands listed below. Make sure to restart any running Firefox instances after updating to the new version.

sudo apt update

sudo apt install firefox

Updating Firefox on Ubuntu 19.10