Firefox 95 Is Now Available for Download with New Picture-in-Picture Feature, More

The Mozilla Firefox 95 web browser is now available for download ahead of its December 7th official launch for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Firefox 95 is here as the last release of the web browser in 2021, coming seven weeks after Firefox 94. It’s not a big update, but it brings a few cool changes to make your web browsing experience more enjoyable and secure.

This release further improves the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature with a new right-click context menu option called “Move Picture-in-Picture Toggle to Left/Right Side,” which lets you move the Picture-in-Picture toggle button to either the left or right side of a video. Check it out in action below!





Firefox 96 also enables the RLBox toolkit for sandboxing third-party libraries, which hardens Firefox against potential security vulnerabilities in third-party libraries, on all supported platforms, making the web browser more secure by default.

Other than that, this release adds a User Agent override for the Slack.com website, which allows Firefox users who want to use the proprietary business communication platform enjoy more Call features and also access the so-called Slack Huddles.

For macOS users, Firefox 95 promises to reduce power usage of the integrated software video decoding when watching full-screen videos on various popular streaming sites like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

Of course, this release also addresses various bugs and security issues so it’s a recommended update for every Firefox user out there. More of Firefox 95’s changes will be revealed tomorrow, December 7th, 2021, when Mozilla will officially announce the new version.

Meanwhile, if you want to use Firefox 95 right now, you can download the binaries from the Mozilla FTP server for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms. A Snap package is also provided there for those who want to install Firefox as a Snap.

