First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.13 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux, the famous, highly customizable, lightweight and independent GNU/Linux distribution, has a new ISO release for the month of August 2021, the first to be powered by Linux kernel 5.13.

Arch Linux 2021.08.01 has been released today and it’s the first monthly ISO snapshot of the popular GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the latest and greatest Linux 5.13 kernel series, which is now used by default. Linux 5.13.6 is included in this snapshot, but the Linux 5.13.7 point release already hit the testing repos at the moment of writing and will soon land in the stable channel for you to update your new installations to the latest kernel.

As you can imagine, Linux kernel 5.13 introduces better hardware support, which means that Arch Linux is now compatible with more systems and components. Highlights include FreeSync HDMI support for AMD GPUs, ACPI 6.4 support, support for Lenovo’s Thinkpad X1 Tablet Thin keyboard, Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, or Amazon’s Luna game controller, as well as new virtio drivers for some audio devices and Bluetooth controllers.

Other than that, Arch Linux’s ISO release for August 2021 includes all the latest updates and security patches that have been pushed into the distro’s repositories during the month of July 2021, so you won’t have to download hundreds of updates from the repos after the installation. In other words, Arch Linux 2021.08.01 is the most up-to-date ISO snapshot of Arch Linux.

With that in mind, you can download Arch Linux 2021.08.01 right now from the official website, but keep in mind that this is indended for those who want to deploy the lightweight and customizable GNU/Linux distribution on new computers, as well as to those who want to reinstall.

Exiting Arch Linux users need only to update their installations by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator, and remember to always keep your installations up to date.

