July 2, 2020
News / Distro

First Arch Linux Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 5.7 Is Here

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
Arch Linux Snapshot


The first Arch Linux snapshot powered by the latest Linux 5.7 kernel series is now available for download, also packed with all of June 2020’s updates and security fixes.

In the first day of every month, we see a new Arch Linux ISO snapshot being released, including the most recent package versions and, occasionally, brand-new GNU/Linux technologies, such as the bump to a newer Linux kernel branch.

Well, Arch Linux 2020.07.01 has been released today as July 2020’s ISO snapshot, and it’s the first to ship with the latest Linux 5.7 kernel series. While not the latest, Linux 5.7.6 is included in the Arch Linux 2020.07.01 image as the default kernel.

As a reminder, Linux kernel 5.7 brings a new and improved exFAT file system implementation, better performance through a new thermal-aware scheduler, improved security via new BPF-based Linux Security Module, new features for some x86 CPUs, and many other changes.

If you’re installing Arch Linux right now using the 2020.07.01 snapshot, which you can download from the official website, most probably you’ll be able to upgrade to the just released Linux 5.7.7 kernel in the coming days too.

And it’s perfect timing now that Linux kernel 5.6 reached end of life. Besides the newer kernel series, the Arch Linux 2020.07.01 snapshot also includes all the package updates and security fixes released through the official channels during the month of June 2020.

This means that you won’t have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after installing Arch Linux on your new computer using the new ISO image, which will save you a lot of precious time and Internet bandwidth.

As expected, existing Arch Linux users don’t have to download the new ISO release. To keep your installations up-to-date at all times, just make sure you’re running the sudo pacman -Syu command from time to time to get all the newest software releases.

Download Arch Linux 2020.07.01
Last updated

You might also like

CentOS Linux 8.2

CentOS Linux 8.2 Officially Released, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2

Linux kernel 5.7

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off the Development Cycle of Linux Kernel 5.7

KDE Plasma 5.18.2 LTS

KDE Plasma 5.18.2 LTS Released with Flatpak Improvements, over 45 Fixes

Clonezilla Live 2.6.6

Clonezilla Live 2.6.6 Released with Linux Kernel 5.5, New and Updated Tools

RaspEX running Kodi

RaspEX OS Gets New Release with Better Raspberry Pi 3 Support

Ubuntu kernel live patch

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS Receive New Kernel Live Patch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.