Flatpak App of the Week: Extension Manager – Browse and Install GNOME Shell Extensions

This week’s 9to5Linux.com’s “Flatpak App of the Week” is the neat and handy Extension Manager utility developed by Matt Jakeman to make our lives easier when using the GNOME desktop environment.

Extension Manager is a very simple app that does one thing (and does it good), to mirror the content of the GNOME Extensions website at extensions.gnome.org.

The application lets you easily manage your installed GNOME Shell extensions, similar to what the official GNOME Extensions app does, but it also lets you browse the extensions.gnome.org website straight from within the app if you want to install more extensions on your GNOME desktop.

Extension Manager not only lists extensions from extensions.gnome.org, but it also lets you sort them by popularity, downloads, recent, and name. A unique feature of this app is that it shows you at a glance if extensions are supported or not on your current GNOME installation.

Of course, you can also remove, disable and configure installed extensions from within the app. In addition, you can view various details about GNOME Shell extensions, including screenshots, description, and supported GNOME desktop versions.

Extension Manager is a modern app written the latest and greatest technologies, such as GTK 4 and libadwaita. As such, it offers support for light or dark style preferences from within the app or support for following the system theme.

Lastly, Extension Manager comes with a master switch button located on the right side of the titlebar to let you quickly disable all installed extensions on your GNOME desktop environment.

If you don’t want to visit the extensions.gnome.org website to search for GNOME Shell extensions, you can install this app as a Flatpak right now from Flathub. This is the recommended way to install this app, but you can also check out the source code on the project’s GitHub page.

Last updated 19 hours ago