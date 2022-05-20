Flatpak App of the Week: Pika Backup – Keeping Your Data Safe Was Never Easier

9to5Linux’s “Flatpak App of the Week” is Pika Backup, an open-source graphical backup utility created by Sophie Herold, with the promise to keep your data safe and make the entire process easier than ever.

If you care about your personal data, you need to have a backup, and Pika Backup is one of those tools that you configure the way you like it and forget about it.

“Doing backups the easy way” – that’s the motto of Pick Backup, but the great thing about this utility is that it saves you time and disk space by not copying the entire data over and over.

The tool is written in GTK4 and has a nice and modern interface that adapts to your system’s dark or light themes and it’s packed with lots of options to make your backups just the way you want them to be.

It can create backups locally on the same machine (not recommended for the obvious reasons), on an external driver, such as a USB stick or SSD/HDD disk, or on a remote drive on your local network.

Backups can be scheduled at hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly intervals at a certain time, and you can configure Pika Backup to delete old backup archives regularly in a complex way. For example, you can set the amount and time span of retained archives or choose how many archives will be kept for each scheduled backup.

Your backups can be encrypted with a password that you set up in the app or you can leave them unencrypted if your personal data is not sensitive or you trust your backup location.

As a bonus, Pika Backup can list created backup archives and lets you browse through their contents. Also, the application lets you recover files or folders via your file browser, lets you change the prefix of the backups in case you have more backups so you can easily identify them, and lets you exclude the file and folders you don’t want in your backups.

Keeping your data safe was never easier with Pick Backup, and you can install it on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution as a Flatpak app from the Flathub repository or via your distro’s App Store (e.g. GNOME Software or Plasma Discover).

