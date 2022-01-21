Flatpak App of the Week: QPrompt – Teleprompter Software for Video Creators

Today I’m kicking off a new series of articles to spread the word about the newest Flatpak apps, the universal binary format used by more and more GNU/Linux distributions by default. I will start this series with a recently released app called QPrompt, developed by Javier O. Cordero Pérez.

Meet QPrompt (the successor of Imaginary Teleprompter), an open-source teleprompter software for video creators, designed to work across several popular platforms, including Linux and macOS, as well as to be compatible with both mobile and desktops.

Written in C++ and QML, QPrompt leverages the Qt and Kirigami frameworks to provide users with a fast, easy to use and flexible GUI with a jitter free experience, which works with cellphones, webcams, tablet teleprompters, and PC-based studio teleprompters.

“I chose Qt because of its powerful animation system and performance; and Kirigami because I wanted this to be native Linux software that could run on all teleprompter hardware,” said Javier Cordero for 9to5Linux.

While I’m not aware of, nor used any teleprompter software for Linux, I believe QPrompt aims to compete in features and quality with some proprietary teleprompter apps. One unique ability of this application is to make its background transparent so you can monitor yourself or your audience as you speak.

But QPrompt comes with many other noteworthy features, such as the ability to make on-the-fly changes while prompting, the ability to estimates the remaining time, as well as support for prompting to multiple screens with independent mirroring.

In addition, QPrompt comes with a progress indicator, a built-in chronometer, rich text formatting, the ability to paste text from other apps, support for markers to skip anywhere on the script, and most important support for writing systems of over 180 languages.

If you’re a video creator in need of a great and free teleprompter software, you can download the first stable release of QPrompt, which was in development for more than a year, right now from Flathub as a Flatpak. Additionally, you can download QPrompt as an AppImage or Snap for PCs, or a DEB binary for ARM systems from GitHub.

