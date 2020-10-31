News / Distro

Freespire 7.0 Released with the Xfce Desktop, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
Freespire 7.0


Roberto J. Dohnert informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of the Freespire 7.0 operating system, the free version of Linspire Linux, based on the latest Ubuntu release.

Arriving more than nine months after Freespire 6.0, the Freespire 7.0 release is based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel and uses the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment by default.

“Freespire is the community-supported base from which Linspire is built and aims to bring the best.”

Freespire 7.0 is packed with many popular applications, including the latest Chromium 86 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.12 email client, Synaptic package manager, Abiword word processor, Gnumeric spreadsheet editor, Parole media player, Transmission torrent downloader, KolourPaint digital painting app, as well as the KPatience card sorting game and DreamChess chess game.

In addition, you’ll find some useful utilities like the Ice SSB software to add and remove site specific browsers, such as Firefox, Chromium, Chrome or Vivaldi, Redshift GTK to adjust the color temperature of your screen and reduce eye strain, Boot Repair for repairing various boot issues, Bashtop command-line resource monitoring tool, and VSCodium IDE, an open source version of the Visual Studio Code integrated development environment.

Of course, full UEFI support is provide out of the box to offer extended hardware compatibility and allow you to install Freespire on recent machines. At the request of many users, Freespire now also comes with the tcsh, C shell (csh), and Z shell (Zsh) shells.

You can download Freespire 7.0 right now using the direct download link below. This version follows on the footsteps of Linspire 9.0, which was released in August 2020 also based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system series and featuring the Xfce 4.14 desktop environment, but being 100% free and community supported.

Download Freespire 7.0

Last updated 1 day ago

