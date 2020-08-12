Linspire 9.0 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Linux 5.4 LTS

Linspire 9.0 has been released today as a major update to this commercial distribution derived from Ubuntu Linux and using the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.

Based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, yet shipping with the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Linspire 9.0 is available today with numerous improvements, security updates, and updated core components.

Linspire 9.0 comes with a fully customized Xfce 4.14 desktop environment and ships with up-to-date packages from the soon-to-be-released Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS operating system, which includes the HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel based on Linux 5.4 from Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS.

Among the applications included, there’s the latest Google Chrome 84 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.8 email client with the Lightning extension integrated, OnlyOffice office suite, VLC media player, KolourPaint painting program, Redshift utility, KPatience and DreamChess games, as well as Microsoft Powershell.

Furthermore, users can now use the Btrfs, XFS, or JFS filesystem during the installation for the root file system. All multimedia codecs are present as well in this release for a complete media playback experience.

There’s also a very interesting change in this release, such as the removal of support for installing and using Snap apps. The entire snap package management system has been removed from the system, and, in its place, Linspire is now offering support for Flatpak apps.

“One of the biggest changes is the removal of snapd and snaps from our distribution going forward. Due to privacy concerns, Flatpak has been chosen as a secure replacement for snap,” said Roberto J. Dohnert.

Linspire 9.0 is available for purchase from the official website from $39.99 USD. Also released today are the Linspire Workstation 2019 R2, Linspire CE, and Linspire CE Office 365 editions, which include pretty much the same features as Linspire 9.0.

Image: Linspire