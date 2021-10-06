Fwupd 1.7 Adds Support for Logitech Devices with the Unified Battery Feature, More

Fwupd, the open-source project that aims to make updating firmware on Linux automatic, safe and reliable, has been updated today to version 1.7, a major release that introduces new features and improvements.

Fwupd 1.7 adds support for Logitech devices supporting the Unified Battery feature, implements an interactive request to restart some Logitech DFU devices, adds support for more Coreboot-powered StarBook laptops and PixArt devices, and introduces support for installing the LVFS (Linux Vendor Firmware Service) remote.

This release also comes with FuCfuPayload and FuCfuOffer for future usage, support for an ‘unreachable’ device flag, the ability to create Redfish user accounts automatically using IPMI, support adding GUIDs to each HSI security attribute, as well as the ability to convert security attributes to JSON and write them to the database.

On top of that, fwupd 1.7 introduces the ability to convert the device test script to a fwupdmgr subcommand, improves support for numerous Synaptics CAPE devices, adds support for Elan fingerprint readers, adds support for Logitech Bolt peripherals, receivers, and radio hardware, adds support for Logitech devices supporting the bulk controller protocol, and adds support for Union Point SPI hardware.

Of course, numerous bugs were fixed to improve the stability and reliability of the software. For example, fwupd fixes a regression when flashing the Dell dock, a bug affecting Thunderbolt host controller probing, as well as numerous other issues as detailed in the GitHub changelog.

Among other noteworthy changes, fwupd now allows the use of interrupt transfers for HID devices, waits for multiple devices to replug, only probes SynapticsMST devices that have opted-in, and removes support for the --ignore-power command-line option as it didn’t work for UEFI firmware.

Linux OS integrators and advanced users who like to compile software themselves can download fwupd 1.7 right now from the project’s GitHub page. Everyone else should wait for this release to land in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions before updating.

