Fwupd 1.9.14 Fixes Updating the Fingerprint Reader on Framework 13 and 16 Laptops

Richard Hughes released today fwupd 1.9.14 as the latest version of this open-source firmware updating utility for Linux-based operating systems adding support for new hardware and various improvements.

In fwupd 1.9.14, the devs added support for updating the firmware of the Poly Studio V52 USB video bar, improved updating the fingerprint reader on the Framework 13 and 16 laptops, improved detection of ARM32 and RISC-V UEFI binaries, and enabled plugins to opt-into a default device GType.

This release also fixes several bugs to correctly migrate the database schema from very old fwupd versions, deal with critical warnings when using FWUPD_DBUS_SOCKET= on macOS, and improve DS-20 descriptors by opening the GUsbDevice earlier.

Last but not least, fwupd 1.9.14 addresses a warning that appeared when probing devices using the metadata allowlist and implements a change to make fwupd only recover the version format for specific devices. For more details, check out the release notes.

Fwupd 1.9.14 is available for download right now from the project’s GitHub page, but you’ll have to compile the program from sources.

If that’s not your cup of tea, you should also be able to install the new fwupd release from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution in the coming days.

Last updated 2 hours ago