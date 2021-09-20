Giada 0.18.2 Hardcore Loop Machine Brings New Stereo In/Out Audio Meters, Revamped Action Editor

Giada, the open-source, free, and cross-platform hardcore loop machine software, has been updated to version 0.18.2 with several new features for this powerful music production tool for DJs, live performers, and electronic musicians.

For those not in the known, Giada is a universal music production software that can be used as a loop machine, sample player, song editor, live recorder, FX processor, or MIDI controller. The new release, Giada 0.18.2, is here to introduce new features like stereo in/out audio meters and a revamped Action Editor for better usability and support for displaying the play head.

For connoisseurs, it also implements queue for MIDI events, simplifies the Event Dispatcher’s event type function, moves the JACK transport operations to the new JackTransport class, adds support for always picking sample rates from the first audio device when using JACK, and adds AtomicSwapper as a git submodule.

Under the hood, Giada 0.18.2 is powered by the JUCE 6.1.0 open-source and cross-platform C++ application framework for desktop and mobile apps, and includes various bug fixes to no longer allow Giada to send MIDI events if the MIDI channel is muted or stopped.

Those interested in producing electronic music on Linux can download Giada 0.18.2 as a universal AppImage package for 64-bit systems right now from the official website. However, the developers recommend using the binary package from your distro’s repositories for the “absolute, best, top-notch” Giada experience.

The next release will be Giada 0.19, which promises a new “one-shot pause” Sample Channel mode, the ability to set limits to minimum zoom levels in the Action Editor, and hopefully several other enhancements and new features. But the long-awaited 1.0 release is still months away with awesome new features like HiDPI support, support for virtual MIDI ports, and the ability to follow the XDG base directory specification.

Last updated 1 day ago