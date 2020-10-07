GIMP 2.10.22 Released with AVIF Support, Improved PSP and TIFF Support

GIMP, everyone’s favorite free image editor has been updated to version 2.10.22, a release that brings numerous enhancements, as well as some new features and bug fixes.

Coming four months after version 2.10.20, GIMP 2.10.22 is here to add support for the AVIF image file format, which is a variant of the High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) container but using the powerful AV1 compression algorithm. Importing and exporting of AVIF files is supported.

On top of that, users will now be able to import and export HEIF files, which contain both AVIF and HEIC formats, in 10-bit and 12-bit depth per channel. Furthermore, GIMP 2.10.22 enables proper importing of NCLX color profiles and metadata.

Talking about file formats, this release also improves support for PSP images from the Paint Shop Pro application by adding support for raster layers, better conversion of blend mode, as well as 16-bit integer, grayscale, and indexed images.

TIFF support has been improved as well with the ability to crop layers in multi-layer TIFFs to image bounds in the exported image. Moreover, GIMP 2.10.22 improves detection of JPEG and WebP images, exporting of BMP images with color space info to include include color masks, and importing of DDS (DirectDraw Surface) images.

Among some other improvements, GIMP 2.10.22 better handles the “Orientation” Exif tag in image metadata, implements new “Sample merged” option, which is enabled by default in the Color Picker tool, to allow users to pick visible colors when relevant, and adds support for grayscale images to the Spyrogimp plugin.

Last but not least, the “Matting Levin” is now used as the default matting engine of the Foreground Select tool. Also, Flatpak support has been improved to allow developers to build third-party plugins as Flatpak extensions that can be distributed through the Flathub repository.

You can download GIMP 2.10.22 right now from the official website. It should also arrive soon in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Meanwhile, the devs are working hard on the next major release, GIMP 3.0, which promises multi-layer selection support, better support for smaller screens, Python 3 support for most plugins, better Wayland support, improved Input Devices editor and GimpSpinScale styling, and much more.

Last updated 4 hours ago