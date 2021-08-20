GNOME 40.4 Released with More Bug Fixes and Various Improvements

Matthias Clasen from the GNOME Release Team announced today the release of the GNOME 40.4 update to the latest and greatest GNOME 40 desktop environment series.

The GNOME 40.4 point release comes exactly a month after the GNOME 40.3 update and it’s considered a stable bugfix release for the GNOME 40 series that fixes some critical issues, but also adds various improvements to existing functionality for a better GNOME desktop experience.

Epiphany 40.3 web browser now uses PDF.js only for GET requests and the AdGuard script to block YouTube ads. It also adds supports for manually checking adblock filter content type and comes with a fix for an UI process CPU usage issue.

The GDM (GNOME Display Manager) login screen was updated to version 40.1, a release that brings better support for unlocking GNOME Keyring with the disk password, better Flatpak support, the ability to sort the session list on the login screen, and support for Session and SessionType properties from accountsservice.

GNOME Software graphical package manger has been updated to version 40.4, which improves the search for Flatpak apps and corrects the download size for app’s runtime. Same goes for GNOME Shell, also updated to version 40.4, a release that adds focus indication for switches, fixes a glitch when dragging the window preview in the overview, no longer includes hidden search results in keynav, and handles skip-taskbar changes.

Also updated is the GNOME Weather app, to version 40.1, a release that adds corner radius to the forecast chart and increases the contrast when using dark themes. Furthermore, the app now shows the same information in Celsius than in shows in Fahrenheit and correctly saves the location.

Among other changes, Eye of GNOME 40.3 image viewer brings a fix for crash that occurred when the content type or file size couldn’t be detected, gnome-autoar 0.4.0 library for automatic creating and extracting of archives adds support for creation of password-protected archives, and GNOME Initial Setup 40.4 fixes a critical error on startup that occurred when geoclue was disabled.

The GNOME 40.4 update will soon make its way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure that you keep an eye on the update channel and install the packages as soon as they’re available for download.

Linux OS vendors or experienced Linux users who want to compile the GNOME 40.4 release themselves, can download the official BuildStream project snapshot from here or use the source packages from here.

