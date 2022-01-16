GNOME 40.7 Improves Window Tracking, Multi-Monitor Support, and Wacom Tablet Mapping

The GNOME Project announced today the release of GNOME 40.7 as the seventh maintenance update to the GNOME 40 desktop environment series with more improvements and bug fixes.

GNOME 40.7 is here to improve window tracking in the GNOME Shell, tweak minimize and unminimize animations, simplify the scroll fade shader to work on older hardware, improve handling of all-day and zero-length events in the Calendar applet, and improve the Magnifier to avoid offscreen rendering.

This release also improves mapping on Wacom tablets, adds support for ABGR and XBGR formats to the DMA-BUF subsystem, improves support for mixed up refresh rates in multi-monitor setups, as well as to improve DMA-BUF screencasts with unredirected full-screen windows.

Furthermore, the GNOME Shell has been improved to no longer wake up the screen in Do Not Disturb mode, immediately withdrawn stuck notifications, and to keep keyboard focus in the notification list after deleting a message.

On the other hand, the Mutter window and composite manager gets more fixes, for unredirected Xwayland windows that aren’t updated, unfullscreening of windows that were mapped as full-screen, as well as the workspace switch animation in the default plugin. Moreover, the Window Group applet and damage handling were fixed too.

A couple of the default GNOME Shell extensions have been updated as well in the GNOME 40.7 point release. These include Window List, which received better on-screen keyboard support, and Native Window Placement, which got a fix for distorted layout in the app grid.

Other than that, the Simple Scan app has been updated to version 40.7, a release that deletes automatically saved records after creating new documents, adds the device’s name to the label when there are several identical models, automatically saves the Page Side property, and correctly replaces underscores with space in scanner names.

Of course, there are also various cleanups, bug, crash and leak fixes, Wayland improvements, better support for non-systemd sessions, as well as updated translations to make your GNOME 40 desktop environment experience better.

Since this is stable bugfix release, all GNU/Linux distributions shipping with the GNOME 40 desktop environment by default are encouraged to upgrade to version 40.7. You can compile GNOME 40.7 by using the official BuildStream project snapshot or the individual source packages.

However, end users should wait for the new packages to arrive in the stable software repositories of their GNU/Linux distributions before updating their GNOME 40 desktops, which will receive support until the end of March 2022.

Last updated 37 mins ago