GNU Linux-Libre 5.19 Kernel Arrives for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Alexandre Oliva announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 5.19 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.

Based on the recently released Linux 5.19 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.19 (codename Uhura in memory of Nichelle Nichols) kernel is here to clean up the pureLiFi X/XL/XC and TI AMx3 Wkup-M3 IPC drivers, adjust the cleanup logic for the AMDGPU, Qualcomm WCNSS PIL, Realtek Bluetooth, Mellanox Spectrum, Marvell WiFi-Ex, Silicon Labs WFX, as well as Intel AVS, IFS, and IPU3-ImgU drivers, and clean up the blobs requested by several new devicetree files for Qualcomm AArch64 SoCs.

The GNU Linux-libre 5.19 kernel also adds new patterns to the in-house built blob finder in an attempt to match and adopt the new file naming convention of the Sound Open Firmware, removes the cleanup logic for the ATM Ambassador driver, and moves the HDCP helper and Mellanox Core deblobbing into their new standalone kconfig tags and out of DRM (Direct Rendering Management) and Mellanox Spectrum.

If you want to build a 100% free GNU/Linux computer that does not include proprietary code or drivers, you can download and install the GNU Linux-libre 5.19 kernel right now from the official website. The GNU Linux-libre kernel is compatible with virtually any GNU/Linux distribution.

Binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions will also be available for download shortly. To set up the repositories for Debian and Red Hat-based operating systems, please follow the instructions from here and here.

Image credits: GNU Linux-libre project (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 9 mins ago