GNU Linux-Libre 6.0 Kernel Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Alexandre Oliva announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.0 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.

Based on the recently released Linux 6.0 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.0 kernel (codename ETOOSIXY) kernel is here to clean up proprietary code in the UCSI interface driver for STM32G0 and the CS35L41 HD-audio side codec driver, as well as to adjust the cleaning up scripts for the updated MediaTek MT76 drivers.

In addition, the GNU Linux-libre 6.0 kernel cleans up the blob names of multiple DTS files for Qualcomm and MediaTek AArch64 systems, as well as in updated versions of the AMDGPU, Adreno, Tegra VIC, Netronome NFP, and Habanalabs Gaudi2 drivers.

Other than that, the new GNU Linux-libre kernel release removes the cleaning up logic for the VXGE driver since it was removed upstream. For more details on the changes implemented for this cycle, check out the release announcement page.

Meanwhile, you can download and install the GNU Linux-libre 6.0 kernel right now from the official website if you want to build a 100% free GNU/Linux computer that does not include proprietary code or drivers. The GNU Linux-libre kernel is compatible with virtually any GNU/Linux distribution.

Pre-compiled binaries for RPM and DEB-based distros will be available for download shortly from the Freesh apt repository for 32-bit, 64-bit, and PowerPC systems.

