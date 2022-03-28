GParted 1.4 Released with Labeling Support for Mounted Btrfs, EXT4, and XFS Filesystems

GParted, the open-source and free partition editor software based on parted, has been updated today to version 1.4, a release that brings new features and various improvements.

Coming about 11 months after GParted 1.3, the GParted 1.4 release is here to add labeling support for mounted btrfs, EXT2, EXT3, EXT4, and XFS file systems, implements detection of JBD external EXT3 and EXT4 journal, adds the ability to check copy destination instead of source, and as well as bcache detection.

It also adds accessibility relations for screen readers like Orca, updates additional getter methods to use return-by-constant-reference, and adds initial translation for Indonesian users of the help manual.

In addition, GParted 1.4 improves the detection of mount points for encrypted filesystems, fixes the creation of partitions at sector 2048 if partition before it, address an unmount error that occurred when unmounting below a bind mount point, and fixes a crash that occurred when quickly scrolling in the drive selection combobox.

Last but not least, this release fixes the translation of DocBook markup tag of the GParted Manual, and updates numerous language translations. For more details about the changes included in GParted 1.4, you can check out the full changelog.

You can download GParted 1.4 right now from the official website as a source tarball that you’ll have to compile on your GNU/Linux distribution. If that’s not your cup of tea, you’ll have to wait for the new release to land in the stable repos of your favorite distro before updating.

The GParted Live minimalist distribution will be updated shortly to feature the new GParted release in case your GNU/Linux distribution’s maintainers are slow at updating this powerful graphical utility for managing your disk drives. GParted can also be found installed by default in numerous live GNU/Linux distributions if you want to edit, split, merge, delete, remove or reformat partitions.

Last updated 24 mins ago