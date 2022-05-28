GUADEC 2022 Conference Takes Place July 20–25 in Guadalajara, Mexico, for GNOME 43

GNOME’s annual GUADEC (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) event is upon us and will take place between July 20th and July 25th, 2022, in Guadalajara, Mexico.

GUADEC 2022 is the first in-person GUADEC event in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated traveling restrictions and health safety measures, and it also marks GNOME’s 25th anniversary.

To be honest, I prefer online conferences because anyone can attend and you don’t have to spend a lot of money on travel costs, accommodation, etc., not to mention that the COVID-19 pandemic is still out there and you still have to wear a mask during the event, so I really don’t see why bother with an in-person conference.

But the truth is that people like to get together, and GUADEC is the place where GNOME users and developers from all over the world gather together to share knowledge and discuss the new features and changes of the next major release of the GNOME desktop environment, in this case for GNOME 43.

So, to attend this year’s GUADEC conference, you will have to first register for free on the official website. Then, you will have to check out the various accommodation options here and other details about traveling to Mexico here.

During the GUADEC 2022 event, there will be various talks, including about the upcoming features of the upcoming GNOME 43 desktop environment series, which is slated for release later this year on September 21st.

GNOME 43 will ship with major new features and enhancements. Some of these could include support for accent colors, improved file chooser, improved accessibility, adaptive Nautilus UI for mobile devices, redesigned Baobab (Disk Usage Analyzer), and much more.

Since GUADEC is back to in-person meetings, it also means that GNOME desktop codenames are once again a thing. As such, the upcoming GNOME 43 release will be dubbed “Guadalajara” after the host city of the GUADEC 2022 conference.

Image credits: GNOME Foundation

