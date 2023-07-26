GUADEC 2023 Conference Kicks Off in Riga for the GNOME 45 Desktop Environment

The GNOME Project has kicked off the annual GUADEC 2023 (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) event in Riga, Latvia, where the team will plan will discuss the new features coming to the GNOME desktop environment.

GUADEC 2023 is a hybrid conference where attendees can join in person if they are in Riga, Latvia, as well as online from the comfort of their PCs. This is the first since the COVID-19 pandemic that the GUADEC conference will take place in Europe.

GUADEC has opened its doors until July 31st to both GNOME users and developers from all over the world, where they can share knowledge and discuss the new features and changes of the next major GNOME desktop release, GNOME 45 “Riga”, due out on September 20th, 2023.

The event starts with opening remarks at 9:30 (local Riga time) in the talk venue at the University of Latvia, House of Nature. Remote attendees can watch it live on the Day One Track One live stream here.

Make sure that you also check out the full schedule of talks and presentations that will be presented during the entire GUADEC 2023 conference to mark your calendars for those talks you want to attend.

Among some of the most interesting talks today, there will be “GNOME Design: State of the Union” by Allan Day, Cassidy James Blaede, Jakub Steiner, and Tobias Bernard, “New Printing GUIs in GNOME Control Center” by Till Kamppeter, “GNOME Desktop for Creativity” by Pēteris Krišjānis, and “How GNOME Features and Bugfixes get into Ubuntu” by Jeremy Bícha.

9to5Linux is proud to be an official media partner of the GNOME GUADEC 2023 conference. As usual, we will do our best to share updates with you as the conference gets underway, so make sure that you keep an eye on our social media accounts.

Image credits: GNOME Foundation

