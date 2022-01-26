Juno Computers Launch Ubuntu-Powered Mars 15 Laptop with Up to AMD Ryzen 9, NVIDIA RTX 3070

US-based Linux hardware vendor Juno Computers launched today Mars 15 as their newest Linux-powered laptop with high-end AMD Ryzen CPUs and NVIDIA RTX GPUs.

Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080p) matte display with a whooping 240Hz refresh rate, the Mars 15 notebook is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000X family of desktop processors, namely the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8 cores and 16 threads or the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12 cores and 24 threads.

Mars 15 is clearly designed for hardcore gamers as it also comes with powerful NVIDIA graphics cards, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. According to Juno Computers, all the video ports in the laptop are controlled by the NVIDIA GPU.

Connectivity-wise, the Mars 15 notebook features Intel 6 AX200 (2.4 Gbps) wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet Port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port with DisplayPort 1.4 but no charging function, one HDMI port, one Mini DP port, as well as headphone and microphone jacks.

The Linux-powered laptop also features up to 64GB 3200Mhz RAM, up to 4TB SSD M.2 NVMe storage, a multi-colour backlit keyboard in various languages, including US, UK, Swiss, Belgian, Italian, Spanish, French, Danish, Portuguese, German, and Swedish/Finnish, a 6-in-1 card reader, built-in microphone, and a 720p HD webcam.

Mars 15 can be ordered right now from Juno Computers’ online store from $2,150.00 USD for the basic configuration with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Juno Computers’ newest Linux notebook comes pre-installed with the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, which will be supported by Canonical until April 2025 (standard support for most users).

