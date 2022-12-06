Kali Linux 2022.4 Ethical Hacking Distro Arrives with Linux 6.0, Official PinePhone Support

Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2022.4 as the latest stable update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for ethical hackers and penetration testers.

Coming almost four months after Kali Linux 2022.3, the Kali Linux 2022.4 release is the first in the Kali Linux 2022 series to add support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.0 kernel series. This means that Kali Linux should now work on and support more hardware if you use the latest ISO images.

While Kali Linux sticks to the lightweight Xfce desktop environment as its default graphical session for the live ISOs, the Kali Linux 2022.4 release also brings support for the latest GNOME 43 and KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environments.

Another exciting highlight of this new Kali Linux release is official support for Pine64’s PinePhone and PinePhone Pro smartphones due to the introduction of the Kali NetHunter Pro, a bare metal installation of Kali Linux optimized for mobile devices and featuring the GNOME-based Phosh desktop environment by default.

Kali Linux is an ethical hacking and penetration testing distro, so the new release introduces several new tools, including the bloodhound.py Python-based ingestor for BloodHound, certipy tool for Active Directory Certificate Services enumeration and abuse, hak5-wifi-coconut user-space driver for USB Wi-Fi NICs and the Hak5 Wi-Fi Coconut, ldapdomaindump Active Directory information dumper via LDAP, peass-ng privilege escalation tools, and rizin-cutter reverse engineering platform.

Among other noteworthy changes, Kali Linux 2022.4 brings a QEMU pre-generated image for those who use self-hosted Proxmox Virtual Environments (VE), virt-manager, or libvirt, improved ARM support with fixes for USB armory Mk II, ODROID-C2, and Radxa Zero devices, and internal Bluetooth support for Kali NetHunter.

You can download Kali Linux 2022.4 right now from the official website. These new images are here mainly for those who want to deploy Kali Linux on new machines or reinstall. Existing Kali Linux users need only to update their installations by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade commands.

Last updated 55 mins ago