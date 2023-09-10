KDE Frameworks 5.110 Adds Support for the QOI Image Format to All KDE Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.110 as a new monthly update to this open-source software suite for the Plasma desktop consisting of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt that provide common functionality.

While the KDE devs are working hard on the massive KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series, which has been slated for release in February 2024, KDE Frameworks 5.110 looks like a small update that only adds a few changes like support for the QOI image format in all KDE apps.

Support for libavif 1.0 has been added as well in this release, which also adds an option to disable the installation of desktop themes, adds support for the XFC v12 image format, and improves the Ask Jeeves search provider.

KDE Frameworks 5.110 also adds support for public holidays in Benin, improves reliability with symlinked or hard-linked files on Samba shares when opening them in KDE apps that use KIO, and adds support for holidays in Tanzania for KDE apps that use the KHolidays framework.

Other than that, this release adds a filled bookmarks-bookmarked icon to the Breeze icon theme, adds the support for detecting NTFS3 filesystems to KFileSystemType, and improves Norwegian names of the Sámi National Day in KHolidays.

KDE Frameworks 5.110 is rolling out now to your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure that you keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the new packages. It should soon arrive in the software repositories of Arch Linux, KDE neon, openSUSE Tumbleweed, and others.

KDE Plasma users and those who use KDE apps without using the Plasma desktop are recommended to update to this new KDE Frameworks release as soon as possible. For more details about the changes included in this new KDE Frameworks update, check out the full changelog on the release announcement page.

