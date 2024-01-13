KDE Frameworks 5.114 Adds New Quality Settings for AVIF Images, Fixes More Bugs

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.114 as the latest version of this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt that provide commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment and the various KDE apps.

Highlights of KDE Frameworks 5.114 include new quality settings for the AVIF image format, support for the HEJ2 format in the HEIF plug-in, support for holidays in Kenya in KHolidays, support for accessible drawer actions in Kirigami, and support for using /runner as default for the X-Plasma-DBusRunner-Path property.

This release also brings various bug fixes to the Baloo file indexing and file search framework, KCoreAddons, KIO, KJobWidgets, and Plasma Framework. For more details, you can check out the full changelog.

As you can see, KDE Frameworks 5.114 is kept small because the KDE devs are working hard these days on the next major release, KDE Frameworks 6, which will be released on February 28th, 2024, alongside the highly anticipated KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment and KDE Gear 24.02 software suite.

Just the other day, the KDE Project announced the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC1) version of KDE Plasma 6, KDE Frameworks 6, and KDE Gear 24.04 for public testing. A second Release Candidate (RC2) will be released later this month, on January 31st.

Until then, if you’re using the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series, it is highly recommended that you update your installations to the KDE Frameworks 5.114 release as soon as the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 1 hour ago