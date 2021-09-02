KDE Gear 21.08 Gets First Point Release with Bug Fixes for Dolphin, Elisa, and Spectacle

The KDE Project announced today the first point release of the latest KDE Gear 21.08 open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other GNU/Linux projects.

KDE Gear 21.08.1 is here only three weeks after the release of the KDE Gear 21.08 software suite to fix various bugs and annoyances in the Dolphin, Elisa, Spectacle, Konsole, Skanlite, KAlarm, Kate, Kdenlive, KMail, KolourPaint, KOrganizer, and Okular apps, as well as several core components.

For the Dolphin file manager, the KDE Gear 21.08.1 update fixes a bug that occurred when quitting the app and the embedded terminal panel was open, improves the “Reset Zoom Level” action to work when file previews are disabled, adds the ability to rename items from the Folders panel context menu, and fixes an issue that made Dolphin to open a new window after compressing or extracting files in Ark via the context menu action.

For the Elisa music player, this first KDE Gear 21.08 point release improves its Files view to work properly again, improves the in-app “next track” and “previous track” shortcuts (Ctrl+right/left arrow) to be correctly listed in the settings window, and fixes an issue that made Elisa display a “Show in Folder” button for radio streams on the Now Playing page.

The Spectacle screenshot utility was updated as well to no longer display an error message in the Plasma Wayland session when canceling the process of taking a screenshot in the middle, improve its “Automatically copy to clipboard after taking screenshot” feature to works properly in the Plasma Wayland session, and add support for taking screenshots with the right resolution in the Plasma Wayland session when using fractional scaling.

Among other changes, the Skanlite image scanning app was updated to correctly save scanned images when the preview is not displayed, the KAlarm personal alarm app got a fix for a crash that occurred when launching the it while it was already running, Kate text editor’s semantic highlighter now uses a timer to reduce the amount of requests being sent, and the Konsole terminal emulator no longer crashes when setting the blur effect.

Konsole’s window “flashing” issue that occurred when closing the last session is fixed as well, along with a fix for a brightness effect corruption in the Kdenlive video editor, proper encoding of mail attachments received via FairEmail share intents, basic support for MAV (Hungarian state railway) domestic ticket extractor, Airdo confirmation mail extractor, Regionado pkpass extractor, and support for extracting Ryanair PDF boarding passes and SNCF Ouigo confirmation emails in the KDE Itinerary digital travel assistant app and its KItinerary library.

For more details on the changes implemented in KDE Gear 21.08’s first point release, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop environment and the latest KDE Gear 21.08 software suite in your GNU/Linux distribution, keep an eye on the stable software repositories for the KDE Gear 21.08.1 packages and update your installations as soon as possible.

Image credits: KDE Project

Last updated 18 seconds ago