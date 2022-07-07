KDE Gear 22.04.3 Brings More Bug Fixes to Kdenlive, Konsole, and Other Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 22.04.3 as the third and last maintenance update to the KDE Gear 22.04 open-source software suite series with more bug fixes for your favorite KDE applications.

Coming a little less than a month after KDE Gear 22.04.2, the KDE Gear 22.04.3 point release is here to further improve the powerful Kdenlive video editor by fixing the double incrementation of the effect parameter spin box on mouse wheel, a bug when calculating the available mix duration when there was no frame present, as well as seeking of the keyframe view with effect zones and incorrect enablement of timeline playing auto-scroll.

Kdenlive also sees the re-implementation of threshold in Scene Split, a new backend option for the Render Widget to set the default speed index and the ability to remember the state of the “Custom Quality” option, which is now no longer enabled by default, proper rounding of the persistent quality slider value, the ability for Render Presets to follow the FFmpeg defaults, and more fixes for the timeline.

The Konsole terminal emulator also received some attention in the KDE Gear 22.04.3 release to better recognize URIs and be more strict with www, allow IPv6 literals in URIs, and offer a more optimized regex matching performance.

The Elisa music player received improvements to its sidebar to no longer redirect you to the wrong page when clicking on various items in it and to its playback slider to work properly when the current audio track is longer than 3 minutes.

Other than that, KDE Gear 22.04.3 fixes a crash in the Dolphin file manager that occurred when searching files, fixes a crash in the KOrganizer app that occurred when completing a to-do in the summary view, allow word-wrapping for the “Welcome to Okular” message in the Okular document viewer, appends the current KDE Gear version to KAlarm’s version, and fixes various other small issues.

As mentioned before, this is the last maintenance update in the KDE Gear 22.04 series, which means that the next major release will be KDE Gear 22.08, slated for August 18th, 2022. Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop environment or any KDE apps, make sure that you update your installations to the 22.04.3 packages as soon as they land in the stable repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 11 mins ago