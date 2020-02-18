KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Gets First Point Release, Update Now

The latest KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment series already got its first point release today as the KDE Plasma 5.18.1 packages have started appearing on the official mirrors.

KDE Plasma 5.18.1 is here just one week after the release of the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment series, which the KDE Project will support for the next two years. This is aa maintenance update bringing many bug fixes for better stability, security and reliability.

Highlights of this first point release include support for accessing the new global edit mode to those who upgraded from KDE Plasma 5.17 or a previous release and had their widgets locked. It’s also now possible to save the changes made to the default font configuration in the System Settings Fonts page.

Support for Electron (menubar colors issue) and Chromium (missing cursors issue) based apps using the Breeze GTK3 theme has been improved as well, and KDE Plasma is now capable of detecting more AMD GPUs with GFX9 (Vega) chips.

Also improved in KDE Plasma 5.18.1 is the mouse input in GTK apps that use XWayland, the stacking order of windows when closing them using from the “Present Windows” effect, the name of the Wayland session on the SDDM login screen, and the chord keyboard shortcuts that begin with Alt+D.

If you’re using Snap apps, you should now have a better install experience as the issue where Snaps will get stuck in the middle of the installation if the user cancel it is now fixed. Furthermore, this update improves the System Settings pages to prompt users to confirm their changes when navigating away from a certain page.

Various other minor adjustments were made to several System Settings pages, such as Login Screen and Search, to improve their usability, as well as to the notification pop-up when tracking the progress of an extended job. A total of 60 changes are included in KDE Plasma 5.18.1 LTS and you can view the entire changelog here.

How to update to KDE Plasma 5.18.1

The KDE Plasma 5.18.1 source packages are available for download right now from the release announcement page. However, most users are recommended to upgrade to this release as soon as these new packages arrive in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

If you’ve already upgraded to KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS from a previous version (e.g. KDE Plasma 5.17), it is highly recommended to update to KDE Plasma 5.18.1 for a better experience. The next maintenance update will be KDE Plasma 5.18.2, currently planned for next week, on February 25th.