KDE Plasma 5.21.3 Is Out to Improve the New Plasma System Monitor App and Support for GTK Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.21.3 as the third maintenance update to its latest KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment series to fix more bugs and improve existing components.

KDE Plasma 5.21.3 comes just two weeks after KDE Plasma 5.21.2 and it’s here to improve the new Plasma System Monitor app that will finally replace the old KSysGuard system monitor app by default in the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.22 release, due out on June 8th, 2021.

These improvements in the new Plasma System Monitor app enable you to move a widget within a page, enable the app to remember its filter text when switching away from the filtered view and then go back, and make the text in table columns to always properly align vertically with all fonts.

Moreover, the new Plasma System Monitor app received some bug fixes that address crashes which may occur on Wayland or when the window was kept minimized for a long period of time, the ridiculous small size of the resulting visual chart styles windows, the incorrect rendering of the “Quit Application” dialog’s checkbox when using certain fonts, as well as minor visual glitches in the “kill a process” dialog.

Related to these Plasma System Monitor app improvements, the KDE Plasma 5.21.3 update also improves the System Monitor widgets to correctly update their titles and immediately show user-initiated changes, enable the “Apply button” in the settings of any of the System Monitor widgets, and make the “Amount of history to keep” setting in System Monitor widgets and the new Plasma System Monitor app work correctly.

Support for GTK apps has been improved as well in KDE Plasma 5.21.3 by align the height of the menus in all GTK apps with those in KDE and Qt apps, as well as to force GTK apps that rely on the new Libhandy library to display their top headerbars with the right height.

Among other noteworthy changes, this KDE Plasma 5.21 update lets you set a keyboard repeat rate higher than 50 key events per second and up to 100, makes the “Force Font DPI” setting usable on Wayland to workaround the blurry fractional scaling, and improve the focus effect for buttons on the lock, login, and logout screens.

Also improved is the Breeze Dark Global theme, which now properly applies the color scheme and splash screen, and the bottom buttons in various System Settings pages, which are no longer cut off when using a system language that has a long text or when using Plasma Mobile.

There are more than 100 changes included in this point release and you can check out the full changelog here.

The KDE Plasma 5.21.3 update will arrive soon in the stable software repositories of your favorite rolling-release GNU/Linux distribution, including KDE neon, Arch Linux, or openSUSE Tumbleweed, so make sure you update to this point release as soon as possible if you’re using the latest KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment.

