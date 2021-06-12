KDE Plasma 5.23 Promises Beautiful New Breeze Theme Style

KDE Plasma 5.22 is out and it’s making its way into the software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distribution, but work already started for the next major release, KDE Plasma 5.23.

As with all previous release of the beautiful and modern KDE Plasma desktop environment, the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.23 release will pack lots of new features and improvements, and the first major change has been revealed today by renowned KDE developer Nate Graham on his personal blog.

KDE Plasma 5.23 promises to offer users a more beautiful Plasma desktop experience by including an updated Breeze theme with a new, beautiful style for buttons, radio buttons, checkboxes, menu items, sliders, etc.

Not only that it will provide a more beautiful Plasma experience, but also a more bug-free one since the new Breeze theme style addresses some old styling issue like the Breeze sliders becoming invisible when selecting the parent widget or a dialog’s default button color not being more visually obvious.









Images courtesy of Nate Graham

“There is a lot of time left to tweak the final appearance as needed, but overall I think it’s really nice and I hope you’re es excited about it as I am,” said developer Nate Graham.

The new Breeze theme style was implemented by developer Jan Blackquill, following the mockups created by Manuel Jesus de la Fuente and other members of the KDE VDG. This work will be available as part of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.23 release this fall on October 12th, 2021

Of course, KDE Plasma 5.23 will bring many other new features and improvements, such as a much faster Window Rules page in System Settings when using a lot of window rules. Keep an eye on this place for more awesome KDE Plasma news going forward.

Last updated 18 hours ago