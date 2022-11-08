KDE Plasma 5.26.3 Continues to Improve the Plasma Wayland Session, Fixes Various Issues

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.26.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment series to address more bugs and issues.

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 5.26.2, the KDE Plasma 5.26.3 update is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by addressing issues that users encountered with the Steam app, as well as other XWayland-using apps when using the default setting of “Legacy apps scale themselves.” With this update, these apps are now correctly scaled at the expected size.

Also for the Plasma Wayland session, the KDE Plasma 5.26.3 update addresses an issue encountered by Firefox users when clicking and dragging something in the web browser, which caused the cursor to get stuck in its “grabby hand” state until you dragged a tab.

Among other significant issues, this release fixes one of the most common Plasma desktop crashes when using the Plasma Vaults app, as well as a recent regression in the X11 session that could cause maximized windows to not redraw properly when using a scale factor.

Also fixed is a recently-introduced glitch that would make it difficult for users to click the top-right-most screen pixel to trigger the close button on maximized windows, panel configuration to properly limit maximum panel size to half height, and inverted screencasts on OpenGLES and memfd.

KDE Plasma 5.26.3 also updates Plasma NetworkManager (plasma-nm) to correctly detect the libreswan 4.9 and later library, addresses various other issues with the X11 session, and fixes a couple of annoyances in the Plasma Discover package manager.

For mobile users, there’s also improved tablet support as this release ensures the “lock aspect ratio” stays true and that the reset button for the outputs view works as expected. Also, devices are now deleted from settings when they’re removed and you should see some homescreen and lockscreen visual improvements.

For more details, check out the full changelog. The KDE Plasma 5.26.3 update will soon arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so update your installations as soon as possible, especially if you’re using the KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment.

