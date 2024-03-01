KDE Releases Plasma 6 for Mobile Devices with Revamped Homescreen

The KDE Project released today Plasma Mobile 6 as the latest version of their Plasma desktop environment for mobile devices based on the recently released KDE Plasma 6 desktop series and postmarketOS.

Plasma Mobile 6 comes with a refreshed default home screen with customizable pages that allow users to organize their favorite apps in a grid and group them in folders, an app drawer and KRunner search, support for importing and exporting homescreen layouts as files, and customizable page transitions.

This release also introduces a new welcome screen that will appear on the first launch to guide you through various settings for configuring Wi-Fi, cellular connection, device scaling, timezone, and other basic aspects of the system.

On top of that, Plasma Mobile 6 introduces a new automatic settings service for handling interoperability with the KDE Plasma desktop environment being simultaneously installed on the system and eliminating the need for custom configuration files.

Other noteworthy changes include porting of the authentication dialog for mobile, a new “Docked Mode” quicksetting that enables window decorations and minimize/maximize/close buttons, a new setting to always show the keyboard toggle button, improved default vibration settings, and porting of the Flashlight quicksetting for all devices.

The Settings app received various improvements as well, such as asynchronous interaction tasks for the cellular settings module, a more consistent mobile design for the Wi-Fi settings module, as well as an overhauled time settings module to newer components.

Several of the default Plasma Mobile apps have been updated with new features. These include the Clock app, which now pauses MPRIS media sources when an alarm or timer starts, the Calculator app, which has a new configuration page allowing you to set decimal places, angle units, and a parsing mode, as well as the Kasts app, which now offers improved playback controls and faster podcast downloads.

More details (with screenshots) about the Plasma Mobile 6 release are available on the release announcement page. If you have one of the devices supported by postmarketOS, you should be able to install Plasma Mobile 6 on your smartphone in the coming days or weeks when a new version will be made available for download.

Image credits: KDE Project (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 11 hours ago