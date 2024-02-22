KDE Slimbook V Is the World’s First Linux Laptop to Ship with KDE Plasma 6

Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and the KDE Project announced today the KDE Slimbook V as the world’s first Linux-powered laptop to ship with the soon-to-be-released KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment.
Powered by a top-of-the-line AMD 7840HS processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24MB cache, and up to 5.1GHz clock speed, as well as the powerful AMD 780M graphics with 12 cores and RDNA 3, the KDE SLimbook V laptop features a full aluminum chassis and a 16-inch IPS anti-glare display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 165 Hz refresh rate, and 2560x1600px (2K) resolution.
The AMD-only laptop also features a 720p webcam with a physical switch to protect your privacy, a high cooling solution with dual fans to improve thermal capability, USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, up to 64 GB 5600 MHz memory, up to 8 TB NVMe PCIE 4.0 SSD storage, as well as a 68‑watt‑hour battery.
The KDE Slimbook V comes with the KDE neon rolling release distribution featuring the awesome KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment on Wayland, which will be released on February 28th, 2024. The operating system gives you access to hundreds of applications for productivity and creativity, a complete office suite, and every tool you need to fully customize your Linux desktop experience.
The KDE Slimbook V laptop is available for pre-order right now from Slimbook’s online store for a launch price of €999 (~$1084 USD) for the basic configuration featuring 16GB RAM and 250GB SSD storage. Slimbook expects the laptop to arrive in stock around April 2024.
Image credits: Slimbook
