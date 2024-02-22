KDE Slimbook V Is the World’s First Linux Laptop to Ship with KDE Plasma 6

Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and the KDE Project announced today the KDE Slimbook V as the world’s first Linux-powered laptop to ship with the soon-to-be-released KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment.

Powered by a top-of-the-line AMD 7840HS processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24MB cache, and up to 5.1GHz clock speed, as well as the powerful AMD 780M graphics with 12 cores and RDNA 3, the KDE SLimbook V laptop features a full aluminum chassis and a 16-inch IPS anti-glare display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 165 Hz refresh rate, and 2560x1600px (2K) resolution.

The AMD-only laptop also features a 720p webcam with a physical switch to protect your privacy, a high cooling solution with dual fans to improve thermal capability, USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, up to 64 GB 5600 MHz memory, up to 8 TB NVMe PCIE 4.0 SSD storage, as well as a 68‑watt‑hour battery.

The KDE Slimbook V comes with the KDE neon rolling release distribution featuring the awesome KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment on Wayland, which will be released on February 28th, 2024. The operating system gives you access to hundreds of applications for productivity and creativity, a complete office suite, and every tool you need to fully customize your Linux desktop experience.

This machine installs KDE’s Plasma 6, the cutting edge of open source desktop environments. Stylish and configurable, you can make Plasma look like Windows, MacOS, or anything else you want, while still enjoying the flexibility, raw power, security, and privacy of a Linux-based software ecosystem,” said Slimbook.

The KDE Slimbook V laptop is available for pre-order right now from Slimbook’s online store for a launch price of €999 (~$1084 USD) for the basic configuration featuring 16GB RAM and 250GB SSD storage. Slimbook expects the laptop to arrive in stock around April 2024.

Image credits: Slimbook

