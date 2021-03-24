Krita 4.4.3 Released with Stability and Performance Improvements, Bug Fixes

The Krita Foundation released today Krita 4.4.3 open-source and cross-platform digital painting software, a maintenance update that brings more bug fixes and performance improvements to Krita 4.4.

Krita Foundation has kicked off development of the next major release of their widely used digital painting software, Krita 5, so they’re only focusing their efforts on making the Krita 4.4 series more stable and reliable.

As such, the Krita 4.4.3 point release, the third in the series, is here to address address various crashes that occurred when reapplying a filter with reprompting or when painting on a filter mask that was created from a vector selection, as well as in the halftone filter, due to access to an invalid pointer.

This release also fixes ‘Color as Alpha’ and ‘Preserve Alpha’ in Custom and Clipboard brushes, improves the normalization in the Smart Patch Tool, makes the synchronization of zoom level work again between the canvas and the scratchpad, and addresses an issue where the scratchpad may become unresponsive.

Also fixed are some performance issues with the foreground and background color button, saving of incremental backups, the handling of the channel flags and the style in KisAngleSelector when the spin box should be flat and use the new angle selector everywhere, as well as the RGBA_brushes bundle, which will no longer be recreated at startup.

With Krita 5 series on the way, there will probably be less work on the Krita 4.4 branch, so there’s no telling if (or when) a new point release will be made. Therefore, if you’re using Krita 4.4, I suggest you update to version 4.4.3 as soon as possible either by download the universal AppImage binary from the official website or via the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

